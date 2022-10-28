Ryan Garcia On Facing Gervonta Davis: “This Fight Is What Boxing NEEDS Right Now!”

By: Sean Crose

“I want to fight Tank and Tank wants to fight me,” Ryan Garcia stated on social media Thursday. “This fight is what boxing NEEDS right now!” Few would argue that Garcia is wrong. After anticipated fights like Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua and Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fell apart, fans were left with a sport that didn’t seem to be offering much. Long story short, boxing needs a big fight to please the fans rather than the bureaucracy which controls it. Garcia is coming across like he’s at least trying to make that big fight happen. For a battle between himself and fellow lightweight Gervonta Davis may well be the biggest fight conceivable.

“I accepted all the terms on my side,” Garcia continued on Thursday,

“and instructed my team to get it done exactly as offered. The fans deserve this fight…our sport needs this fight.” The exceedingly popular and undefeated Californian then went on to provide voice to the gripes of many fans. “We gotta get this BS figured out,” he stated. “This should have been the best couple of months in boxing. Spence / Crawford fell apart, me and Tank running into issues…that’s not what boxing is supposed to be about.”

Garcia then went on to bring up the novelty matches which have proven to be quite popular over the past several years. “Respectfully,” Garcia posted, “celebrity boxing should not be defining our sport.” As far as Garcia is concerned, professional boxers are not receiving the treatment they deserve, either. “Everyone talks about player empowerment in the NBA and other sports leagues,” he said, “it’s time to have a REAL conversation about player empowerment in pro boxing.” Garcia wrapped up his thread by bringing up the fact that he himself feels he needs to face his popular and hard hitting fellow lightweight Davis.

“I want this fight for my career and, real talk, my mental health,” said Garcia, who has been open about his emotional health challenges. “The guys in charge CAN make this happen. Dont let this break down. I’m asking on behalf of everyone who loves the most beautiful sport in the world.” There has been talk of Davis and Garcia meeting for a while now. Although the match is said to be getting closer to becoming a reality, many fans will most likely believe it when they see it. As Shawn Porter recently said on his podcast: “Until you see both guys at the press conference, that’s when you know its real.”