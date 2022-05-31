Ryan Garcia – Javier Fortuna Fight Is Made Official

By: Sean Crose

Boxing Insider reported on Monday that a Ryan Garcia-Javier Fortuna battle was likely going down on July 16 in Los Angeles. Now that fight is officially a done deal (though at the moment no location has been named). The two men were supposed to square off once before, but Garcia stepped out of the fight game for a bit. Now the popular lightweight is back, however, and the bout with Fortuna is on again.

“If there is any doubt I was hesitant to fight Fortuna a year ago,” Garcia says, “that will all be made clear after our fight.” Garcia goes on to indicate he’s wanted to face Fortuna all the while. “This was the fight I wanted,” he says, “and now it’s time. I am so grateful to my friends, family, and especially my fans for their support. I have never felt better, stronger, and more motivated. It’s time to silence all the doubters.”

The 22-0 Garcia is unquestionably one of the biggest names in boxing. Hard hitting, flashy, undefeated and enormously popular on social media, Garcia appears to be the whole package. Fans are looking for him to face a top name opponent, and Garcia has made it clear via Twitter that he’s eager to face WBA lightweight titlist Gervonta Davis in December.

At the moment, though, Garcia is going to have to focus his sights on the 37-3-1 Fortuna. Now under the tutelage of highly regarded trainer Joe Goosen, Garcia is looking to up his game as he works his way through the sport’s ranks. As for Fortuna, this is the opportunity of a lifetime. He’s no slouch, Fortuna. At 33 years of age, the man is a former world titlist. He’s lost a few times, but he’s no walk in the park.

“This is going to be a very exciting fight,” Fortuna says. “I know it didn’t take place last year like originally announced but I hope that this time it will be real so that I can offer a good show to the public.” Needless to say, Fortuna is confident he can win against the brash young star. “I feel very happy with the work that I have been doing with my promoter Sampson who has been trusting me since the beginning of my career,” he says. “I will prepare 100% to win my fight. I trust my team now more than ever and have full confidence in my coach Belvin García, who I consider my family. Together, and with God on our side, I know we will hold up our hands high in victory on fight night.”

The Garcia-Fortuna match will be broadcast live on the DAZN streaming service.