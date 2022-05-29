Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Ryan Garcia: “I’m Going To Get Tank”

Posted on 05/29/2022

By: Sean Crose

Gervonta “Tank” Davis didn’t have an easy time of it last night at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. In front of a sold out crowd the twenty-seven year old WBA lightweight champion had to get through a few scary moments when his opponent, undefeated number one contender Rolando “Rollie” Romero, landed and landed hard. He was big, Romero was, at least in comparison to Tank. What’s more, Romero – contrary to what some had thought he would do – was engaging in an impressive strategy, landing behind an intelligent jab aimed at his smaller opponent.

None of it ultimately mattered. By the eight round, Romero was down, his face pressed against the ring ropes. The showy challenger managed to get to his feet, but the referee was wise and experienced enough to know Romero’s chances of winning were now over and all the future held was more Romero damage were he to allow the bout to continue. And so Gervonta upped his already impressive record to 27-0, with all of two of those wins coming by knockout.

Make no mistake about it – Davis is a star, and with good reason. Not only can he turn out the lights in a flash, the Baltimore native remains cool under fire, as his mentor Floyd Mayweather was known to do. It will take a special kind of individual to defeat this man. And, of course, Ryan Garcia sees himself as being just that. Immediately after Davis had disposed of the brash Romero, Garcia, the thunderous punching, uber-confident darling of social media, was calling Davis out.

“Let me handle business July 16th,” he tweeted. “I’m going to get Tank, he was screaming the whole fight I’m next so let it be.. December let’s get it #TankRolly.” Needless to say, a Davis-Garcia match would be an enormous event. At 22-0 Garcia is impressive in his own right, having bested the likes of the talented Luke Campbell. Perhaps even more importantly to matchmakers, Garcia brings in eyeballs and dollars – lots of them. Both the Californian and Davis are young, popular and explosive. In short, they represent the future of the sport. A December fight would be enormous enough to possibly draw in those coveted casual fans journalists speak of so much.

Before anything close to serious negotiations between team Davis and team Garcia begin, however, Garcia must get past his yet to be named opponent on July 16th.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Is Gervonta Davis Wise To Leave Mayweather Promotions?
May 24th
Does Golovkin Stand Any Chance Of Beating Canelo On The Scorecards?
May 23rd
It's Official: Canelo-Golovkin 3 Announced For September 17th
May 24th
Davis Stops Romero In Exciting Throwdown
May 29th
Statue Of Deontay Wilder Unveiled In Tuscaloosa As "Bronze Bomber" Declares He'll Keep Fighting
May 25th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend