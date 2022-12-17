Ryan Garcia Forgoes Tune-Up Fight In Order To Face Gervonta Davis Next

By: Sean Crose

“F-ck the tune up,” Ryan Garcia posted on social media Friday. “Bring on Tank. SPARKING HIM OUT IN 2.” And so, just like that, the popular, undefeated and hard hitting Garcia made it clear that he will not be fighting anyone else before facing Gervonta Davis in 2023. Garcia was supposed to be facing veteran Mauricio Gesta beforehand, but he had clearly had second thoughts. “Been thinking about it,” he posted, “during the time they were figuring out this fight and I feel the fans and everyone who supports boxing have seen these tune ups already it’s time that we give the fans what they want. Also he requested the tune up not me so let him handle business. LETS GO.”

Although Garcia and Davis are set to face each other in 2023 – at a time and place yet to be determined – Davis has decided to first face Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th. Although his undefeated January opponent might be too qualified to be regarded as a tune-up it’s obvious that Davis sees this as a stay busy fight. Garcia, who clearly saw a fight with Gesta as being a tune-up, has opted instead not to take his chances. And some would say with good reason. “The right call,” Arliel Helwani tweeted. “Why delay? Deliver it now. Too much can go wrong.”

Garcia and Davis thrilled the fight world back in November when they announced to the public that they would indeed be throwing down in 2023. “I’m so pumped this fight is finally in place,” Ryan Garcia posted on social media. “I want it more than anything right now. I’ve put in the work, I’m at the prime of my career, and I know I’m going to be the biggest boxer in the world. That legacy starts today.”

One of the reasons news of the impending Garcia-Davis battle was so welcome, aside the fact that it’s a terrific pairing, is because boxing as a sport had been truly letting the fans down. Talks for a late 2023 Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua bout fell apart, as did negotiations for a Errol Spence-Terence Crawford superfight that was already just about at its sell-by date. The news of two high level, exciting fighters in their primes agreeing to square off in the upcoming months was exactly what was needed for fans of the sweet science. Here’s hoping nothing will keep the Garcia-Davis fight from actually becoming a reality.