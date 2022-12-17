Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Ryan Garcia Forgoes Tune-Up Fight In Order To Face Gervonta Davis Next

Posted on 12/17/2022

By: Sean Crose

“F-ck the tune up,” Ryan Garcia posted on social media Friday. “Bring on Tank. SPARKING HIM OUT IN 2.” And so, just like that, the popular, undefeated and hard hitting Garcia made it clear that he will not be fighting anyone else before facing Gervonta Davis in 2023. Garcia was supposed to be facing veteran Mauricio Gesta beforehand, but he had clearly had second thoughts. “Been thinking about it,” he posted, “during the time they were figuring out this fight and I feel the fans and everyone who supports boxing have seen these tune ups already it’s time that we give the fans what they want. Also he requested the tune up not me so let him handle business. LETS GO.”

Although Garcia and Davis are set to face each other in 2023 – at a time and place yet to be determined – Davis has decided to first face Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th. Although his undefeated January opponent might be too qualified to be regarded as a tune-up it’s obvious that Davis sees this as a stay busy fight. Garcia, who clearly saw a fight with Gesta as being a tune-up, has opted instead not to take his chances. And some would say with good reason. “The right call,” Arliel Helwani tweeted. “Why delay? Deliver it now. Too much can go wrong.”

Garcia and Davis thrilled the fight world back in November when they announced to the public that they would indeed be throwing down in 2023. “I’m so pumped this fight is finally in place,” Ryan Garcia posted on social media. “I want it more than anything right now. I’ve put in the work, I’m at the prime of my career, and I know I’m going to be the biggest boxer in the world. That legacy starts today.”

One of the reasons news of the impending Garcia-Davis battle was so welcome, aside the fact that it’s a terrific pairing, is because boxing as a sport had been truly letting the fans down. Talks for a late 2023 Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua bout fell apart, as did negotiations for a Errol Spence-Terence Crawford superfight that was already just about at its sell-by date. The news of two high level, exciting fighters in their primes agreeing to square off in the upcoming months was exactly what was needed for fans of the sweet science. Here’s hoping nothing will keep the Garcia-Davis fight from actually becoming a reality.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Ebanie Bridges Stops Shannon O'Connell in Eight
December 10th
Tyson Fury On An Anthony Joshua Fight: "I Can Guarantee You, You Will Not See It"
December 13th
The Monster Strikes Again: Inoue Knocks out Butler To Become Undisputed Bantamweight Champion
December 13th
Josh Warrington Loses IBF Featherweight Title To Luis Alberto Lopez
December 10th
Does Anthony Joshua Really Need A New Trainer?
December 16th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend