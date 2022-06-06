Listen Now:  
Ryan Garcia Eyes Gervonta Davis, Calls Haney-Kambosos A “‘Nyquil’ Type Of Performance”

Posted on 06/06/2022

By: Sean Crose

Devin Haney may be in the spotlight at the moment after his brilliant conquest of George Kambosos this past weekend in Australia. Ryan Garcia, however, loves being in the spotlight, too. Therefore, he’s making it a point right now to draw lots of attention to himself. Give him this, Garcia is a great self-promoter. “Congrats to Haney,” the undefeated Californian tweeted on Sunday, “but it’s was definitely just a bland fight, Anyways I’ll just say, you know who I want after Fortuna!!! Let them (Haney and Kamobosos) have their rematch lol. Absolutely “nyquil” type of performance.” Garcia has made it clear who the man he wants “after Fortuna” is… Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

“Golden Boy will not be able to [prevent it],” Garcia told Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix back in May, making indicating that he wouldn’t allow his promoter, Golden Boy, to allow politics to get in the way of a fight between himself and Davis. “They can’t. I will not allow it. There’s no way. I will go to war to fight Tank. I’m ready to do whatever I got to do, because at the end of the day that fight is going to get me my respect, and I think I deserve that. So I’m up for the challenge. I’m very confident in beating him. He’s a great fighter, don’t get me wrong. But I’m just that much greater. And I want to show him, I want to show everybody what I could do, and that that’s the fight to make. Everybody wants to see it, and I’m ready now.”

Garcia even promoted the potential match between himself and Davis while Haney was battling Kambosos last weekend. “@Gervontaa You Watching this stuff??” he tweeted. “When We fight don’t let it be like this!!!” Davis’ response was direct and to the point. “Shut the fuck up!” he tweeted in return. Before he can face Davis or anyone else, however, Garcia must first get past Fortuna, who he’ll face next month in Los Angeles. He’s expected to win, of course, but anything is possible in this sport. Garcia has yet to meet a truly world class opponent, yet the 22 year old certainly appears to have the goods. A fight with Davis would most likely bring in a lot of eyeballs. Does Garcia have what it takes to best someone as skilled as Davis, though? Garcia himself certainly seems to think so. Just ask him.

