Ryan Garcia Addresses Public With Cryptic Video

Posted on 03/04/2024

By: Sean Crose

“Hey guys its me, Ryan. I’m coming on here to explain what’s going on.”

Wearing a winter coat and sitting in what appeared to be a nondescript waiting room, Ryan Garcia addressed the public in a video released on Monday. “I’m not in possession of my phone. I can’t get access to my Instagram. My cards are locked, and I’m just being real taken advantage, and I’ve personally wanted just to send out a video to the people that love me and my fans (and) family that’s concerned that I’m okay. I’m not dead. I believe in Jesus. All those are lies. They tried to put me in jail. They’re blocking my cards. I can’t access my money. Nobody’s hitting me back. I don’t know what’ s going on, but just know that I’m okay.”

The video was the most recent strange action in a series of strange actions that have come from the popular Garcia. Aside from Monday’s enigmatic video, there has been video of Garcia seemingly getting high making the rounds, followed by Garcia himself claiming he likes to smoke pot and drink. Then there was the post on Sunday from Garcia’s own X (formerly Twitter) address in which an unnamed person claimed that Garcia had been killed. The statement was accompanied by a video which was hard to follow and largely pointless.

Mere hours after Monday’s video posting, the following appeared on Garcia’s X account. “Believe it or not the fight is still on see you in Brooklyn! 4-20 Barclays tickets on sale!!!!!” The “fight” in question is Garcia’s much hyped bout with Devin Haney scheduled for April 20th. In between the video post and the post declaring the fight was still on, however, UFC star Sean Strickland randomly inserted himself into the scenario for no apparent reason, claiming Garcia was a “p-s-y” for “having a breakdown on social media” while children were suffering. Garcia responded in kind, adding more unneeded drama to a series of alarming events.

