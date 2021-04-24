Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Ryan Garcia Abruptly Announces He’s Dropping Out Of July 9th Fight

Posted on 04/24/2021

By: Sean Crose

“I know this news may be disappointing to some of my fans,” Ryan Garcia wrote on Instagram Saturday, “but I am announcing today that I am withdrawing from my July 9th fight.” This, of course, comes as something of a shock to fight fans, who have been impressed by the brash 22 year old’s climb from up and comer to rising star. “At this time,” Garcia added, “it is important to manage my health and wellbeing. I have decided to take some time off to focus on becoming a stronger version of myself.”

Needless to say, Garcia didn’t make clear any specifics as to why he’s not going through with his July 9th showdown against Javier Fortuna for the WBC Interim World Lightweight Title. Garcia did indicate, however, that he hopes to return to the ring quickly. “I hope to be back soon,” he said, “and am looking forward to stepping back into the ring when I am my healthiest self. I want to Thank God, my family, my doctors and my supporters.” Boxing is loaded with stories of fighters claiming to leave the business, only to essentially keep to the path they’ve been traveling on. Garcia’s post, however, appears to resonate with seriousness.

With a record of 21-0, there’s little doubt that Garcia has blasted his way into fan consciousness courtesy 18 knockouts, good looks, a wildly popular social media presence, and even a contract with Gatorade. There were even talks several months ago of Garcia facing off against Manny Pacquiao. In his most recent battle, the California native bested the well respected Luke Campbell via stoppage in the seventh round. As part of the currently red hot lightweight division, it’s been assumed it was only a matter of time before Garcia took on other big name lightweights.

Yet if Garcia ends up meaning what he says, things look to be on hold for his career, at least for the time being. With that in mind, there’s no doubt this is a very young man. Taking a break at 22 is not like taking a break at 34. What’s more, Garcia has already left enough of an impact on the sport that a return, should one come about, could be highly anticipated. In a sense, Garcia is currently in a position to take all the time he needs, which no one would argue isn’t for the best.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 42: Otto Wallin Interview, Tyson Holyfield Rumors
February 19th
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Billy Joe Saunders Suspicious Of Canelo Alvarez: "We Know There’s A lot Of Corruption"
April 20th
Jermall Charlo Brings In Mark Breland: "Welcome To The Lions Den"
April 21st
Leo Santa Cruz: "(Mario) Barrios Is A Great Fighter, Gervonta Davis Wants To Prove Himself, I Think That's A Great Fight"
April 19th
Steve Cunningham Admits Losing Isn't An Option Against Frank Mir: "You’re Coming Into My Land And There's A No Trespassing Sign"
April 17th
Shawn Porter Gives Andre Ward High Praise: “I Feel Like He’s A Goat But People Don’t Realize That"
April 22nd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY