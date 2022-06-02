Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Rolando Romero On Gervonta Davis Fight: “I Lost To A Better Man”

Posted on 06/02/2022

By: Sean Crose

“I lost to the better man that night,” lightweight contender Rolando Romero says in the aftermath of his fight with Gervonta Davis. “I felt was doing a good job backing him up with my jab…I was winning the fight and I made a mistake and got caught. I will work hard to get back to the top with the goal to become a champion. Much respect to Tank and I wish him well. The Rolly show must go on.” Romero lost via thunderous knockout to the man known as “Tank” last Saturday night at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center. He gave the highly regarded Davis a real go, but Davis proved to be too much, something Romero is now willing to say outright.

As Romero says, however, he’s willing to move forward, which is an intelligent decision since he did, in fact, give Davis trouble throughout their weekend bout. Big, brash and hard hitting, Romero knows how to be an effective and entertaining boxer. He can have a bright future ahead of him. What’s more, Davis appears to be a special fighter, one of only a handful to be found in a generation. Davis may not prove to be all he appears to be, of course, but at the moment the Baltimore native is a force to be reckoned with. Either way, there’s no shame in Romero having lost to Davis last Saturday.

“I’ll be ready to get back in the ring as soon as my name is called,” Romero continues. “I know I got what it takes to be a world champion, and sooner then later, I will accomplish that goal. I made a name for myself and now I can get those big fights with all the top fighters in the division. Haney, Garcia, Kambosos, I want to fight them all. At some point, I will want my rematch with Tank, but I know I’ll have to work my back to that position.”

Romero is right, of course. He really has to work hard to have a chance to face Davis again. The lightweight scene is exciting and crowded right now, though. As Romero indicates, there’s a lot of big names out there. It would seem to be foolish to write the flashy Romero off. The sport of boxing is too unpredictable (in a good way) for the media or the public to dismiss any one fighter based on a single loss, especially when that loss comes at the gloved hands of someone like Tank Davis.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Ryan Garcia: "I'm Going To Get Tank"
May 29th
Davis Stops Romero In Exciting Throwdown
May 29th
Anthony Joshua Is Reportedly Employing The Services Of Robert Garcia
May 30th
Is Gervonta Davis Wise To Leave Mayweather Promotions?
May 24th
Ryan Garcia - Javier Fortuna A Go For July 16th
May 30th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend