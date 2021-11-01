Roland Romero Out As Tank Davis’ Opponent

By: Sean Crose

“Although the allegations against me are totally false and I will prove that through the legal system, I agree that it is in the best interest of everyone involved that I not participate in the upcoming pay-per-view event. After clearing my name I will return to the ring as soon as possible.” So says Roland “Rollie” Romero on a Monday Instragram post. Romero was supposed to face Tank Davis in a December 3’d battle, but disturbing accusations have led to the man being out of the pay per view event. One of Romero’s accusers has gone to the Henderson, Nevada police to make a statement. Even though Romero hasn’t been charged, Showtime decided the 14-0 Las Vegas native still should be taken off the card.

With only two of his fights having gone the distance, Romero was seen as nothing if not an interesting opponent for the highly skilled Davis, who has stopped all but one of his own professional opponents. Brash and colorful, Romero recently claimed to TMZ that “Tank’s gonna knocked the fuck out. And, whoever believes otherwise can go fuck themselves.” If the allegations lodged against him prove to have merit, however, it’s hard to see Romero now ever getting the chance to prove his words to be true. The scheduled bout, had it happened, would have been for Davis’ WBA lightweight strap and would have gone down at LA’s Staple’s Center.

With all that in mind, the December card is going to move forward as planned – just without Romero. The 22-1-1 Issaac Cruz is said to be at the top of the list of replacement opponents for Davis. The original Davis-Romero card was never promising to be a huge Pay Per View blockbuster, but now the event’s chances of real success have narrowed. Still – there are those online stating that Cruz would actually be a better opponent for Davis.

Although not seen as a terrible threat to Davis, Romero has real power and is a natural showman, which added to his appeal as an opponent for the titlist. As of the writing of this article, Davis has yet to publicly make a comment, neither online or through a PR rep.