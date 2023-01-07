Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Roiman Villa Drops Rashidi Ellis Twice In Final Round, Awarded Majority Decision In Thriller

Posted on 01/07/2023

By: Sean Crose

The 24-0 welterweight Rashidi Ellis faced the 25-1 Roiman Villa Saturday night at Washington DC’s Capital One Arena in a scheduled 12 round affair. While Ellis was able to boast of an impressive record, the man hadn’t fought since 2018. What’s more, Saturday’s fight was an IBF title eliminator. In other words, Ellis was entering the ring on Saturday looking to impress. Ellis went to the body early on in the first. It was Ellis’ jab, fast and effective, however, that told the story of the round. Indeed, the second saw Ellis continue to flash the jab, though Villa was now able to get to the man. Still, it was Ellis who displayed the cleaner, more effective punching.

The third was close, with Villa stalking and landing had at times, though it was Ellis who was firing off punches far more frequently. Ellis turned up the heat considerably in the fourth, tossing off his shots at Villa with bad intentions. Villa survived the moment, but simply couldn’t make anything happen against his faster, clean punching foil. The action slowed down at bit in the sixth, but Ellis remained in control. By the seventh, Ellis looked to be in cruise control. Villa on the other hand, looked to have a strong eighth, but he would need to pile it on a lot more if he wanted any chance of success at that point of the fight.

With that being said, Villa seemed to be getting to Ellis in the ninth. Was the talented Ellis beginning to look less than fresh? The tenth saw Villa taking gas out of Ellis’ tank with telling power shots. Indeed, Villa’s shots were now landing with a thud. Tired and lacking the zip his punches had earlier had, Ellis took to employing an effective retreat in the eleventh. The two men exchanged crunching shots at the end of the round. Then, early in the twelfth, Ellis was sent to the mat. He got up, but was in trouble. Ellis did all he could to stay on his feet – but was dropped again by Villa at the final bell.

It was enough to grant Villa the majority decision win.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Gervonta Davis On Shoving Hector Luis Garcia: "That Was Just To Check His Temperature"
January 5th
Gervonta Davis TKOs Hector Luis Garcia In Nine
January 8th
Gervonta Davis, Tyson Fury, And The Need For Objectivity
December 31st
Robert Garcia: Anthony Joshua Requires A "Stricter Camp" If He Wants To Face Top Opposition
December 29th
Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia Preview
January 6th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend