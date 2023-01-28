Listen Now:  
Rocha Knocks Out Ahsie In Seventh

Posted on 01/28/2023

By: Sean Crose

The red hot 21-1 welterweight contender Alexis Rocha battled the 33-5-1 George Ashie Saturday night in a scheduled 12 round main event at the YouTube Arena in Englewood, California. The Golden Boy promoted fight, which was broadcast live on the DAZN, meant a great deal for Rocha, as a win could lead to him squaring off against WBO welterweight kingpin Terence Crawford.

Photo: Golden Boy

The opening round saw Rocha looking to find success with his southpaw jab. He continued to press the action in the second, appearing to be the stronger of the two men, though Ashie himself was able to land cleanly. Rocha landed hard in the opening minute of the third. Ashie, however, fought back and fought back well as the round progressed. Still, a thunderous right put Ashie down in the final minute of the chapter. Ashie got back up and fought gamely to the bell.

The fourth consisted of a blistering three minutes of action as Ashie let it all hang out, firing away rapidly, constantly, and with bad intentions. Rocha, however, was able to make his power shots count. The firefight continued into the fifth. Ashie may have looked close to out early in the fight, but now he had Rocha engaging in a slug fest. An accidental cut left a gash above Rocha’s eye in the sixth, though he was permitted to continue fighting.

Another right rocked Ashie in the seventh. The man, however, kept on fighting. Yet Rocha was determined. Mere seconds later, he put Ashie down and out with a right that simply turned out the lights instantly. The referee didn’t bother counting, opting instead to halt the action immediately. “Excuse my language,” Rocha said afterward, “I beat the shit out of him.” Now, the man wants Terence Crawford. “That’s the fight I’m ready for next,” he said. “Let’s go.”

