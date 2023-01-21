Listen Now:  
Richard Riakporhe Stops Krzysztof Glowaki In Four

Posted on 01/21/2023

By: Sean Crose

Krzysztof Glowaki stepped into the ring for the 36th time Saturday night in Manchester, England. The 36 year old fighter was taking on “The Midnight Train,” Richard Riakporhe, in a scheduled 12 round cruiserweight affair. The bout was to co-main of the Chris Eubank Jr – Liam Smith card, which was broadcast live on DAZN here in the States.

The 20-3 Glowacki tried applying pressure to on the 15-0 Riakporhe in the opening round. The 33 year old Riakporhe, however, was patient against former world titlist Glowacki. The first half of the second saw Riakporhe keeping Glowacki at bay courtesy of footwork and a long jab. Glowacki was socked with a good right in the second half of the chapter, though he recovered quickly.

Both fighters remained cautious in the third. It wasn’t action packed, but each man was clearly looking for an opportunity to land effectively. Riakporhe found that opportunity in the fourth. A left downstairs followed by a right upstairs rocked Glowacki and sent him to the ropes. Riakporhe moved and did what he had to do. Referee Howard Foster wisely stepped in and stopped the fight.

