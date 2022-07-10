Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Rey Vargas Dethrones Mark Magsayo

Posted on 07/10/2022

By: Sean Crose

The 24-0 WBC featherweight titlist Mark Magsayo faced a fellow undefeated fighter, the 35-0 Rey Vargas, in a scheduled 12 round main event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas Saturday night. The bout was broadcast live by Showtime. Right off the bat, the two men traded heavy leather in the first, throwing fast and hard at one another. Vargas went for the body in the second. Yet Magsayo appeared to be a bit stronger. Magsayo seemed to be dominating the fight’s tempo in the first half of the third. Vargas, however, did much better at holding his man at bay in the second half.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 292359531_574777320672329_6915005293234006840_n.jpg
Photo: WBC

Magsayo had a bit of a challenge reaching his man in the fourth. Vargas had a strong fifth for the most part, landing when he could and holding when Magsayo got in on him. Magsayo, however, was able to land and land well in spots. The sixth saw Magsayo cracking Vargas in the head hard on several occasions. Vargas, to his credit, took the shots well. By the midpoint of the fight, Magsayo seemed to be able to land effectively fairly often. Vargas was able to land too, but he was taking a lot of clean shots to the head. The question became whether or not Vargas, who was throwing more, would get the credit for being the more active of the two.

Vargas put his jab to terrific work in the eighth. Magsayo landed some good shots to the head, but they appeared to have little to no impact. It was becoming clear that Vargas’ height advantage might be the story of the fight. Vargas went down in the ninth. He beat the count, but Magsayo’s power was now being felt by the challenger. The tenth was close, but Magsayo landed the more telling punches. Vargas kept Magsayo from making anything happen in the eleventh.

The twelfth and final round saw Vargas firing from range while being stalked by Magsayo. It was a fast paced, high energy fight. In the end, however, the judges gave Vargas a split decision victory – as well as the WBC featherweight title.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Floyd Mayweather Defends Canelo Alvarez: "Accomplish What Canelo Has Accomplished, Then Speak Bad About Him"
July 6th
Jake Paul: "Tommy Is Officially Out By Wednesday Morning If He Doesn’t Go To The Embassy"
July 3rd
Ryan Garcia Is A World Class Self-Promoter. Will He Prove He's Truly A World Class Fighter?
July 1st
Weekend Previews: Chisora-Pulev And Magsayo-Vargas
July 9th
Jai Opetaia Lifts IBF Cruiserweight Title From Mairis Briedis
July 2nd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend