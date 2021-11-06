Listen Now:  
Rey Vargas Cruises Past Leonardo Baez

Posted on 11/06/2021

By: Sean Crose

The undefeated, 34-0 Rey Vargas slipped into the ring at the MGM Grand on Saturday night to face the 21-4 Leonardo Baez in a scheduled 10 rounder at super bantamweight. Vargas started working the body right away in the first round. Vargas went on to control the range and to land well in the second. The third saw an accidental cut appear under Baez’ eye. Baez was able, however, to land well in the chapter.

Vargas shot effectively in the fourth – but Baez kept coming. Vargas ripped to the body in the fifth. Both men fought at a blistering pace in the sixth. The seventh saw the fighters literally taking turns firing off power shots. Vargas was able to punch from range in the eighth. Baez wasn’t able to break Vargas’ range advantage in the ninth. The tenth and final round was essentially more of the same, with Vargas keeping Baez at bay. Needless to say, Vargas walked out of the ring with the UD win.

