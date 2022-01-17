Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Report: Mike Tyson In “Advanced Talks” For Fight With Jake Paul

Posted on 01/17/2022

By: Sean Crose

Give the Paul brothers this – they attract top, albeit over the hill, talent. Less than a year after Logan Paul battled Floyd Mayweather in an extremely lucrative exhibition bout, The Sun is now reporting that younger brother Jake Paul is deep in “advanced talks” with none other than Mike Tyson himself. Those “talks,” over course, have to do with a potential multi-million dollar pay per view exhibition bout between the two men. “Tyson and Paul’s reps,” The Sun reports, “are thrashing out plans for a headline pay per view bout later this year.” If it’s agreed to, the match will reportedly go down in Las Vegas.

According to an unnamed “business associate” of Tyson’s: “A verbal deal has been struck to get it on, but like all forms of sports business, now it’s all about the contracts and money split…Mike is looking for a certain figure to get into the ring with a profit share guarantee.” With fighters like Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao now retired and figures like UFC star Conor McGregor finding themselves less dominant than they once were, the brothers Paul seem to be taking the phenomena of novelty boxing to new heights.

Of course, they can’t do it without big names, and Tyson is pretty much the biggest name you can get. Although he’s in his fifties now, the guy once known as the “baddest man on the planet,” was so ferocious, successful and well known in his prime that Muhammad Ali and Jack Dempsey, may have been the only other fighters to have previously reached such a level fame. No other fighter has since. That means a fight between Paul and Tyson, even an over the hill Tyson, will unquestionably bring in countless eyeballs and dollars.

The unnamed source states that Paul “is keen to show the world that stepping into the ring with a man once called the baddest man on the planet, takes his boxing career to the next level.” It will certainly take his novelty boxing career to the next level. The question, of course, is how will a promising fighter with limited experience – and that’s what Paul essentially is – do against an aging, well past his prime lion? Should this fight come through, that will be the question millions of people may pay to see the answer to.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Terence Crawford: “They Should Of Fought Me Before I Grew Into The Weight Class, Now It’s Over With”
January 11th
Paulie Malignaggi Expects Jermall Charlo To Dethrone Canelo Alvarez
January 14th
Tyson Fury On Oleksandr Usyk: "A Little Steroid Man"
January 11th
Terence Crawford Sues Top Rank, Insists Racism Played A Role In His Failure To Become A PPV Star, Seeking Nearly $10 Million In Damages
January 12th
Shawn Porter Views Danny Garcia As A True Threat At 154 Pounds, Picks Him To Beat Tony Harrison
January 14th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend