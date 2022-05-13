Listen Now:  
Report: Floyd Mayweather Helipad Match In Dubai Called Off

Posted on 05/13/2022

By: Sean Crose

TMZ is reporting that Floyd Mayweather’s scheduled fight with Don Moore Saturday in Dubai has been cancelled.

Per TMZ:

“Sources tell us … the exhibition fight — which was supposed to pit Mayweather against his former sparring partner Don Moore on Saturday on the Burj Al Arab hotel helipad — will no longer go down following the death of United Arab Emirates President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”

Yet TMZ suggests the fight may simply be delayed rather than put off entirely. ” We are told, though, the two boxers could attempt to reschedule the match for sometime next week,” wrote the outlet.

