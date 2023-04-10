Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Regis Prograis On David Benavidez: “I Don’t Think He Would Beat Canelo Right Now”

Posted on 04/10/2023

By: Sean Crose

After performing brilliantly against fellow super middleweight Caleb Plant several weeks ago, David Benavidez has found himself being hailed as a possible conqueror of Canelo Alvarez. Just don’t consider junior welterweight world titlist Regis Prograis among those who feel Benavidez can beat Canelo in the ring – at least not at the moment. “It was an excellent performance,” Prograis said to FightHub regarding Benavidez’ effort against Plant. “I thought it was going to go like that.” Still, Prograis felt a lot of Plant’s loss had to do with Plant himself.

“He just didn’t have the power to keep him off,” Prograis said. “Benavidez is just too big, too strong right now. I think he’s going to be trouble for a lot of people.” He just doesn’t think the hard hitting Benavidez has what it takes to top Canelo at the moment. “I don’t think he’s on that level yet,” he said of Benavidez. “Plant just couldn’t keep him off. He didn’t have the power. Somebody like Canelo has the power to probably keep him off. I don’t think he would beat Canelo right now.”

Still, Prograis indicated that Benavidez was catching up to Canelo’s skill set. “He’s close to being on that level with Canelo,” Prograis said, “but I don’t think right now. Canelo’s to me just a step above.” Yes, Prograis feels that’s still the case now, even with some saying Canelo is slipping thanks to a loss last year to light heavyweight titlist to Dmitry Bivol. “You can’t count Canelo out,” said Prograis. “Canelo’s a beast. I don’t think he’s getting older…he went up to fight Bivol. He went up a whole different weight class to go fight Bivol…they make weight classes for a reason.”

In truth, it’s clear to Prograis that it takes a lot more than some think to beat the red haired star. “You can’t count out Canelo,” he said. “Canelo is one of the greatest that ever did it.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
"I Am Very Happy That This Fight Is Not Happening." Oleksandr Usyk Has No Regrets
April 7th
Vasyl Lomachenko: "In My Mind I Didn't Lose Any Fight"
April 6th
Sebastian Fundora Knocked Out Flat By Brian Mendoza
April 9th
Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez Defeats Cristian Gonzalez; Wins WBO Flyweight Title
April 9th
Josh Taylor-Teofimo Lopez Official For June 10th In New York
April 9th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend