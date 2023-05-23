Regis Prograis On Danielito Zorrilla Showdown: “It’s Going To Be A Fire Fight.”

By: Sean Crose

Regis Prograis will be coming home in a few weeks. For the 17-1 junior welterweight world titlist is now set to defend his WBC crown on June 17th at the Smoothie King Center in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. Prograis’ opponent will be the 17-1, Miguel Cotto-promoted Danielito Zorrilla in a fight that will be broadcast live on DAZN and will be scheduled for twelve championship rounds. Prograis was supposed to be facing Liam Paro that night, but a Paro injury provided Zorrilla with the opportunity of a lifetime.

Image: Matchroom Boxing

“I’m glad that Zorrilla has taken the fight,” Prograis says. “Nothing changes for me; I am still working hard to go out there and prove that I am the best fighter in the world at 140lbs. I will go out, do my thing, show out for my city and defend my title with pride.” Although he was slated to face Paro, Prograis is nonetheless satisfied with the way things have turned out. “I’m sad for Liam,” says Prograis, “but we have a great replacement, and I am going to make everyone proud. Everyone in the city is stopping me in the street and asking me about the fight, so I cannot wait to get in there and put on a show, it’s going to be a fire fight.”

Zorrilla, of course, is on cloud nine, and with good reason. “We have waited for this opportunity for a long time in my career and it has finally arrived,” says the challenger. “I am ready to be a world champion, I am grateful to Prograis for giving me the opportunity but on June 17, there will be a new World champion.” Although he’ll clearly be the underdog walking into the ring on the night of June 17th, Zorrilla exudes confidence. “I’ve been watching Prograis for a long time,” Zorrilla says, “and I know his style, I know I have the talent and ability to win by any means. The world will know who Zorro is.”



Legendary fighter turned promoter Cotto is also confident of his protege’s chances against Prograis. “Zorrilla has worked hard for this opportunity and without a doubt the time has come to fight for the World championship,” he says. “Prograis is a great champion but on June 17 he will have a complete boxer in front of him, hungry and ready to be World champion.”