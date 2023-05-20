Raymond Muratalla Wipes Out Jeremia Nakathila In Two

By: Sean Crose

The 17-0 Raymond Muratalla started off the ESPN Pay Per View card featuring Devin Haney and Vasyl Lomachenko Saturday night by taking on the 23-2 Jeremia Nakathila in a scheduled 10 round lightweight affair at the MGM Grand in Vegas.

Image: Top Rank Promotions

The first was a feeling out process and a rather slow affair. Nakathila slipped in the second, though it was of no consequence. Muratalla caught his man near the end of the round, however, and after a brief rally, the referee stepped in and stopped the fight. It was the right call, as there was no doubt Nakatila was taking some serious punishment.

A protege of noted trainer Robert Garcia, Muratalla picked up a couple of minor belts courtesy of his victory. Perhaps even more importantly, he performed in excellent fashion on a major fight card. “This time man, I was so prepared for this fight,” Muratalla said afterward. “Nobody has ever stopped Nakathila. I just stopped him in the second round.”

“I want the winner of the main event,” he said of the Haney-Lomachenko fight.