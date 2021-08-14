Rau’shee Warren Wipes Out Damien Vasquez In Two

By: Sean Crose

Showtime Boxing returned with a live card Saturday from Carson, California. Rau’shee Warren was up first on the broadcast. The 18-3 bantamweight faced the 16-2-1 Damien Vasquez in a scheduled 10 rounder. Warren came out strong in the first. Vasquez, on the other hand, tried to establish his southpaw jab.

Then, in a flash, Vasquez was on the mat. He got up quickly, but a right hook took the man down seconds later. Vasquez gamely rose to his feet once more, and was somehow able to survive the round.

The pace slowed significantly in the first half of the second as Warren focused on controlling the range. It was clear, however, that Warren was the far stronger of the two fighters. Before the final bell, Vasquez went down again and the referee stopped the fight.