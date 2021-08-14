Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Rau’shee Warren Wipes Out Damien Vasquez In Two

Posted on 08/14/2021

By: Sean Crose

Showtime Boxing returned with a live card Saturday from Carson, California. Rau’shee Warren was up first on the broadcast. The 18-3 bantamweight faced the 16-2-1 Damien Vasquez in a scheduled 10 rounder. Warren came out strong in the first. Vasquez, on the other hand, tried to establish his southpaw jab.

Then, in a flash, Vasquez was on the mat. He got up quickly, but a right hook took the man down seconds later. Vasquez gamely rose to his feet once more, and was somehow able to survive the round.

The pace slowed significantly in the first half of the second as Warren focused on controlling the range. It was clear, however, that Warren was the far stronger of the two fighters. Before the final bell, Vasquez went down again and the referee stopped the fight.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Terence Crawford: "I Never Heard Somebody Say He’s On The Wrong Side Of The Street Until It Came To Terence Crawford"
August 12th
Errol Spence Jr. Claims He "Wasn't Right At All" For Danny Garcia Fight But Now Feels "Strong As Heck" As Manny Pacquiao Showdown Nears
August 9th
Terence Crawford Believes He Could Be Just As Big A Draw As Errol Spence Jr.
August 9th
Keith Thurman Intrigued By A Matchup Against Jermell Charlo: "I Might Have To Sign Up For That"
August 8th
Calvin Ford Sends Message To Keith Thurman Amid Gervonta Davis Fight Rumors: "You’ve Been Beat, So You Know How To Be Beat"
August 14th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend