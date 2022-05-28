Listen Now:  
Ramos Proves To Be Too Much For Santamaria

Posted on 05/28/2022

By: Sean Crose

The undefeated rising junior middleweight Jesus Ramos appeared on Saturday’s Davis-Romero undercard, as the 18-0 fighter took on the 13-2-1 Luke Santamaria in a scheduled 10 rounder. The first round saw Santamaria try to find a way around or through the taller Ramos’ defense. In the second, Santamaria was able to find his mark while Ramos tried asserting himself via his considerable size advantage.

Photo: Showtime

Ramos went to the body well in the third. That same body work, along with Ramos’ slick defense, told the story of the fourth. Santamaria had an excellent fifth by largely outboxing his man. The sixth was very close, though Ramos may have edged it through the use of more effective punching. Santamaria did well in the seventh, but Ramos’ body work seemed to be the dominant factor of the round.

Santamaria looked in the eighth as if may have been running out of ideas on how to get the better of his man. He was doing well, but not well enough against his taller, harder hitting opponent. With that in mind, the ninth had Santamaria successfully throwing off Ramos’ timing. The tenth and final round saw an aggressive Santamaria controlling the action. Unfortunately for Santamaria, it wasn’t enough.

The judges rewarded Ramos with a unanimous decision victory.

