Ramon Cardenas: “You Have To Adapt And Overcome”

By: Sean Crose

“It’s one of those things where sometimes I forget,” Ramon Cardenas said of becoming a top ten contender for the WBA in the bantamweight division. Talking to Texas Boxing Scene, the San Antonio native made it clear that, despite his climb up the rankings, he needed to remain driven. “I can’t just sit on my ass,” he said. The 19-1 Cardenas is currently focused on this Saturday night, when he faces the 24-6 Marvin Saleno for the WBA continental bantamweight title. After getting Covid twice, Cardenas, who has only fought once since 2019 due to his health, is eager to impress.

As Cardenas told Texas Boxing Scene, “you have to adapt and overcome.” Seeing as how he’s now a top ranked contender fighting for a belt this weekend, it doesn’t appear that Covid based inactivity has negatively impacted Cardenas’ career. At the moment, the man is ranked #8 by the WBA and # 14 by the WBO at bantamweight. With names like Guillermo Rigondeaux and Naoya Inoue currently sitting atop the bantamweight division, there are big names aplenty to be faced by those wanting to reach the summit. First, though, there’s Salerno, a tough vet who would undoubtedly love to add another W to his resume.

Cardenas, however, clearly has plans of his own. Working with noted trainer Jose Guzman, the fighter is zeroing in on upping his game as well as upping his level of competition. It wasn’t that long ago that Cardenas was facing opponents with records of 1-9 or 1-3. Those days, however, are history, as Cardenas has climbed his way into legitimate divisional contention. Working with an expert trainer has it’s advantages. Along with Cardenas, Guzman also trains such rising fighters Steven Galeano and Dominique Crowder. “We all go training at the same time,” Guzman has said of his stable, “all together.”

The entire stable works “basically six days a week,” for the most part. Yet Guzman is quick to point out he likes to “focus on those whose fights are near.” That’s certainly been the case with Cardenas recently. For Guzman feels he’s on to something special with the 25 year old contender who goes by the nickname Dinamita, which makes sense, as Cardenas has proven to be effective both in and out of the ring. He’s comfortable in front of the camera without having to spout platitudes or reduce himself to boasting. Cardenas is, it seems, a man comfortable in his burgeoning skill set – one he no doubt wishes to showcase once again on Saturday.