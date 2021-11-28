Raeese Aleem Best Eduardo Baez Via Decision

By: Sean Crose

The undefeated, 18-0, super bantamweight Raeese Aleem appeared at the Park Theater in Las Vegas on Saturday to face off against the 20-1-2 Eduardo Baez in a scheduled 10 rounder. Aleem looked sharp, well practiced and effective in the first. Baez performed better in the second, but Aleem’s deliberate approach seemed to tell the tale. Aleem rocked his man in the third, but Baez was able to hold onto his composure. Baez was certainly game in the fourth, but Aleem seemed to be edging it. Still, Baez was starting to get to his opponent.

The fifth was a fun, high octane affair, which each man giving his all. A nasty head butt occurred in the sixth, causing a gash to appear on Baez’ face. Aleem looked to be lunging in the seventh. The eight was a rugged chapter, with each man landing well. Both men ground it out in the ninth. It was an entertaining, exhausting bout all around. Aleem, though, was chopping at his man as if Baez were a tree. The tenth saw both men continue to grind away.

Aleem ended up winning via majority decision.