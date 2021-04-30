Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Puerto Rican Authorities Question Felix Verdejo About Woman’s Disappearance

Posted on 04/30/2021

By: Sean Crose

Authorities in Puerto Rico have questioned welterweight Felix Verdejo regarding the case of Keishla Marlen Rodriguez Ortiz, who they say has been missing since Thursday. Police visited Verdejo, who is from the island’s capital of San Juan, last evening, though it’s reported Verdejo didn’t want to speak without being in the presence of an attorney. Ortiz’ sister, Bereliz Nichole, has made a desperate plea for help in finding her sibling via Facebook. According to Noticel, “the preliminary investigation shows that Verdejo had an affair with the missing woman.”

Lieutenant Colonel Roberto Rivera Miranda reportedly told WQAQ radio that: “Our search is for a person alive and we hope that is the case. The preliminary thing is that the relationship with Verdejo is true.” There are, however, said to be other individuals who the authorities are looking at.

Ortiz is said to drive a gray Kia Forte. The 27 year old reportedly last communicated with a co-worker on Thursday morning. According to Noticel, Ortiz is “described as 5’4 ”tall, 120 pounds, with a fair complexion, brown eyes, and long blonde hair.” There are reports that Ortiz was on her way to show Verdejo a pregnancy test in order to prove she was expecting

The 27 year old Verdejo fights under the Top Rank banner. He was last in action in this past December, when he was stopped in the ninth round by Masayoshi Nakatani.

Boxing Insider will continue to update this story as details come in.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 43: Jake Paul Headlines & The Boxing World is Disgusted
April 22nd
EP 42: Otto Wallin Interview, Tyson Holyfield Rumors
February 19th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Manny Pacquiao - Errol Spence Is The Latest Big Fight That's Supposedly In The Works
April 26th
Canelo Opens Up On His Brother's Kidnapping, Covid, De La Hoya, and Mayweather
April 28th
Andy Ruiz Jr. Reacts To Deontay Wilder's Workout Video: "We All Have Our Little Struggles But He’s Looking Good"
April 29th
Billy Joe Saunders Suspicious Of Canelo Alvarez: "We Know There’s A lot Of Corruption"
April 20th
Mike Tyson: "September, I’m Gonna Fight Lennox Lewis”
April 28th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY