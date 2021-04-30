Puerto Rican Authorities Question Felix Verdejo About Woman’s Disappearance

By: Sean Crose

Authorities in Puerto Rico have questioned welterweight Felix Verdejo regarding the case of Keishla Marlen Rodriguez Ortiz, who they say has been missing since Thursday. Police visited Verdejo, who is from the island’s capital of San Juan, last evening, though it’s reported Verdejo didn’t want to speak without being in the presence of an attorney. Ortiz’ sister, Bereliz Nichole, has made a desperate plea for help in finding her sibling via Facebook. According to Noticel, “the preliminary investigation shows that Verdejo had an affair with the missing woman.”

Lieutenant Colonel Roberto Rivera Miranda reportedly told WQAQ radio that: “Our search is for a person alive and we hope that is the case. The preliminary thing is that the relationship with Verdejo is true.” There are, however, said to be other individuals who the authorities are looking at.

Ortiz is said to drive a gray Kia Forte. The 27 year old reportedly last communicated with a co-worker on Thursday morning. According to Noticel, Ortiz is “described as 5’4 ”tall, 120 pounds, with a fair complexion, brown eyes, and long blonde hair.” There are reports that Ortiz was on her way to show Verdejo a pregnancy test in order to prove she was expecting

The 27 year old Verdejo fights under the Top Rank banner. He was last in action in this past December, when he was stopped in the ninth round by Masayoshi Nakatani.

Boxing Insider will continue to update this story as details come in.