Preview: Haney Kambosos 2

By: Sean Crose

He made it look easy last time.

Those who felt that George Kambosos was going to fluster Devin Haney the way he had flustered Teofimo Lopez were sadly mistaken when the two men met in Kambosos’ native Australia back in June. Whereas Kambosos’ skill set surprised Lopez en route to winning the man Lopez’ IBF, WBA and WBO lightweight titles, it was Kambosos who was overwhelmed when he faced Haney in first, his and last, defense of those belts. Now, however, Kambosos has a chance to win those belts back – along with the WBC lightweight title when he faces Haney tomorrow for the second time.

Photo: Top Rank

Most people, however, are expecting a replay of the first fight – if not stylistically, then at least as far as ring dominance is concerned. Haney is expected to win and win big on Saturday, even though Kambosos is undoubtedly determined, and even though once again he’s facing Kambosos in the man’s Australian homeland. While it’s true the 20-1 Kambosos is an excellent fighter, the 28-0 Haney looks as if he just might be a great fighter…and the distance between excellence and greatness is vast.

Of course it’s worth noting that Kambosos shocked a lot of people when be got the better of Lopez. Lopez, however, isn’t as composed as Haney is in the ring. The truth is that undisputed lightweight champion Haney is a cool customer. He also has some big – some very big – names possibly awaiting him should he best Kambosos for the second time. Naturally, he’s going to have to win this weekend if he wants his future to remain this bright. Kambosos, on the other hand, has to win in order to remain in the conversation. Haney-Kambosos 2 will be aired live on ESPN and ESPN+ starting 10 PM eastern time Saturday evening.