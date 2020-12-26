PBC Recap: Morrell Rolls Over Gavronski, Ramos Stops Nelson, Montiel Crushes Kirkland, Lawson Shocks Barrientes

By: Sean Crose

Fox and the PBC broadcast some late year boxing Saturday night, featuring a card that highlighted 3-0 David Morrell, as the high profile prodigy faced the 26-3-1 Mike Gavronski in a scheduled 10 rounder in the super middleweight division. The fight was supposed to be 12 rounds for a WBA title, but the rounds and title bout designation were subsequently altered before the start of the card.

First up at LA’s Shrine Exposition Center was a scheduled 10 round super lightweight affair featuring the 14-4-1- Naim Nelson as he battled the 13-0 Jesus Ramos. Nelson kept his distance in the first while Ramos flicked out his southpaw jab. Ramos started to reach his man in the second. Ramos was able to reach his man again in the third, while Nelson was finding it difficult to make something happen.

A thunderous left sent Nelson to the mat after a delayed reaction at the end of the round. He beat the count, but was clearly still hurt after he headed to his corner after the bell. Nelson started taking a terrible beating in the fourth. He went down again in the last minute of the round, being held up only by the ropes. Again, he survived the count. Nelson’s corner, however, wisely ended the fight in between rounds.

Next up, the always interesting 34-2 James Kirkland stepped in between the ropes to face the 21-4-2 Juan Montiel in a scheduled 10 round middleweight affair. Montiel put Kirkland down in the first minute of the first. Kirkland quickly got to his feet, but was sent down again before the halfway point of the round. Montiel banged away and the ref stepped in and ended things as Kirkland went down for the third time.

Due to the rapid endings of the first two fights, an extra fight was added to the broadcast, so that fans could see the 3-0 Travon Lawson battle the 4-0 Angel Barrientes in a scheduled 6 rounder the super bantamweight division. The opening round was a high octane affair as both fighters fired away. Still, Barrientes tossed off the more effective punches. Things remained fast moving in the second.

Indeed, Barrientes appeared to have asserted control in the third. Lawson was pushing forward, but Barrientes was simply firing the more effective punches. In the fourth, Lawson suddenly – and unexpectedly – dropped Barrientes. The 18 year old got back to his feet, but the referee felt the fighter didn’t look well enough to continue. Therefore, he stopped the bout.

It was time for the main event. Morrell started throwing and landing hard at the head of Gavronski early. A series of straight shots sent the underdog down at the end of the first. Gavronski was able to rise and last through the round. Morrell went straight for the kill in the second. Gavronski survived the round, but he took quite a beating. Morrell threw brutal punches in the third. Gavronski was tough and brave, but he was taking terrible punishment. The referee smartly stopped the fight before the end of the chapter.