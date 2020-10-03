PBC Recap: Magsayo Hermosillo in Tough, High Octane Fight

By: Sean Crose

The 20-0 Mark Magsayo battled the 11-2-1 Rigoberto Hermosillo at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Saturday night. The scheduled 10 round superfeatherweight affair was aired live on FS1 as the main event of a PBC card. Magsayo showed incredibly fast hands in the first. Hermosillo made a much better showing in the second. The third was a rugged affair. Hermosillo gave it his all in the fourth, but Magsayo, when he threw, landed more cleanly. Hermosillo continued to throw a great deal of punches in the fifth. Still, Magsayo was able to land a few clean, powerful shots.

Magsayo continued to land cleanly in the sixth, but Hermosillo threw and threw throughout the three minute period. Both men landed hard and well in the seventh. Magsayo began to work his man in the eighth, landing shorts with regularity. It was a very exciting fight. Magsayo was out for blood at the beginning of the ninth. Hermosillo withstood the attack, but was slowing down and not throwing as much. And yet he kept fighting on. Hermosillo gave it his all in the final round and landed well. Magsayo, however, got in some solid shots of his own.

The decision ultimately went to Magsayo by scores of 100-90 for Magsayo, 96-94 for Hermosillo, and 96-94 for Magsayo.

To paraphrase Paul Newman in “Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid,” whatever they paid these two fighters wasn’t enough. They both fought their hearts out.