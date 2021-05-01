Listen Now:  
PBC Pay Per View Recap: Jesus Ramos Bests Javier Molina

Posted on 05/01/2021

By: Sean Crose

The first fight on the Andy Ruiz-Chris Arreola pay per view card from Carson, California’s Dignity Healthy Sports Park  on Saturday featured the 15-0 welterweight Jesus Ramos facing off against the 22-3 Javier Molina in a scheduled 10 rounder. Ramos had himself a solid first. Molina was the aggressor in the second. By the third, however, Ramos was able to employ strong ring generalship. The fourth saw two men maneuvering for control. Molina moved about well in the fifth, but Ramos was clearly the stronger of the two men.

Image

The sixth showed that Ramos was controlling the tempo of the fight. Sure enough, Ramos continued to grind through the seventh. Before the end of the round, Molina lost a point for hitting to the back of the head. The eighth was essentially more of the same. Molina tried to play Tunney to Ramos’ Dempsey, but simply wasn’t strong enough to pull it off. Ramos stayed a bit more stationary in the ninth. Molina came forward in the tenth, but it was too little, too late. Ramos walked out of the ring with a unanimous decision victory.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY