PBC Pay Per View Recap: Abel Ramos Retires Omar Figueroa In Six

By: Sean Crose

The 28-1-1 Omar Figueroa fought on the pay per view portion of Saturday’s Ruiz Arreola in Carson California. He was engaged in a scheduled 12 round welterweight affair against the 26-4-2 Abel Ramos. Both these men were coming off losses to Yordenis Ugas, which was odd enough. What was not odd, though, is the fact that each fighter was in need of a win. The fight was a WBA title eliminator.

Figueroa employed his strange, herky jerky style on Ramos in the first. Ramos employed a solid jab in the second. He also decided to go to the body later in the round. One got the feeling in the third that Figueroa was having difficulty making anything happen. Both fighters traded leather in the fourth. Ramos started taking it to his man in the fifth. Figueroa started to take a beating in the sixth, and was hurt at the end of the round.

With Figueroa spitting up blood in his corner, the fight was wisely stopped.