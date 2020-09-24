PBC On FS1 Results: Bravo Bests Gallegos By UD

By: Sean Crose

Fox Sports 1 aired an odd late night card on Wednesday from LA’s Microsoft Theater featuring the 18-0 Nestor Bravo facing the 19-8 Jose Luis Gallegos. The night’s first fight was a scheduled 8 round super middleweight battle between the 8-1-1 Genc Pillana and the 9-0 Miadel Sando. Although Pillana kept it competitive, Sando ended up winning by scores of 80-72, 79-73, and 78-74 respectively.

Next up, the 15-0 Vic Pasillas battled the 17-0 Ranfis Encarnacion in a scheduled 10 round featherweight affair. Looking every part the impressive warrior, Pasillas clearly got the better of his man. Encarnacion’s corner threw in the towel after their fighter went down in the 6th. It was time for the main event.

Although Bravo was the focus of attention here, it proved to be a more difficult fight than was perhaps expected, as Gallegos was determined to take it to his man. Bravo tried to outbox Gallegos, but he also engaged in enough rough stuff for referee Jack Reiss to take not one, but two points away from him during the course of the 10 round fight. Bravo, however, was still able to earn a win as the judges’ cards read 97-91, 96-92, and 96-92.