PBC On FS1 Recap: Crowley Emerges Victorious

By: Sean Crose

Batyr Akhmedov certainly showed his stuff on Sunday night when he knocked out Rey Perez in the very first round of their scheduled 10 round welterweight affair. It was a terrific comeback for the man who failed in his attempt to win the vacant WBA junior welterweight strap last year against Mario Barrios. Akhemedov improved to 8-1, while Perez’ record slipped to 24-11.

Junior welterweight Luden Barthelemy also impressed. Dropping Recky Dulay with body shots a whopping three times in the third, the Las Vegas – by way of Cuba – fighter earned himself a stoppage win. Barthelemy now has a record of 16-1-1, while Dulay’s record stands at 11-8.

Undefeated welterweight Cody Crowley wrapped up the FS1 portion of Sunday’s PBC card by besting Josh Torres by unanimous decision after 10 rounds of combat. Each of the judges gave Crowley the nod by a score of 100-90. Crowley’s record now stands at 18-0 while Sunday’s defeat presented Torres with a record of 22-7-2.