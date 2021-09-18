PBC On FS1 Preview: Valenzuela Vs Berrio

By: Sean Crose

Premiere Boxing Champions returns to Fox Sports 1 this evening with an under the radar card that will be broadcast live from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Let’s not kid ourselves, these low key cards without big names have been pretty entertaining lately. Why? Because those not so big names jump all over the opportunity to become big names. Long story short, fight broadcasts like tonight’s are worth tuning into.

The headline of tonight’s card will be a scheduled 10 round lightweight affair featuring the 9-0 Jose Valenzuela as the 26 year old takes on the 22-3-1 Deiner Berrios. Valenzuela has more than made up for the time lost during the pandemic. This will be his fourth fight in 2021. His last battle was a fourth round TKO of Donte Strayhorn just last month. Berrio, whose career was on an impressive undefeated run until he met Pavel Malikov a few years back, last saw action in April when he dropped a unanimous decision to Juan Pablo Romero. Clearly, tonight represents a chance for the 30 year old to get back on track.

The Valenzuela Vs Berrio card will be broadcast live starting at 7 PM eastern time on FS1.