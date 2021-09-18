Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

PBC On FS1 Preview: Valenzuela Vs Berrio

Posted on 09/18/2021

By: Sean Crose

Premiere Boxing Champions returns to Fox Sports 1 this evening with an under the radar card that will be broadcast live from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Let’s not kid ourselves, these low key cards without big names have been pretty entertaining lately. Why? Because those not so big names jump all over the opportunity to become big names. Long story short, fight broadcasts like tonight’s are worth tuning into.

The headline of tonight’s card will be a scheduled 10 round lightweight affair featuring the 9-0 Jose Valenzuela as the 26 year old takes on the 22-3-1 Deiner Berrios. Valenzuela has more than made up for the time lost during the pandemic. This will be his fourth fight in 2021. His last battle was a fourth round TKO of Donte Strayhorn just last month. Berrio, whose career was on an impressive undefeated run until he met Pavel Malikov a few years back, last saw action in April when he dropped a unanimous decision to Juan Pablo Romero. Clearly, tonight represents a chance for the 30 year old to get back on track.

The Valenzuela Vs Berrio card will be broadcast live starting at 7 PM eastern time on FS1.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Bob Arum Believes Only One Fighter Has A Chance Against Canelo Alvarez
September 13th
Losing To Canelo Alvarez Was Painful Both In The Ring And Financially For Shane Mosley
September 14th
Leonard Ellerbe Reflects On Floyd Mayweather Vs. Canelo Alvarez: "Probably Floyd’s Easiest Fight Ever"
September 16th
Deontay Wilder: "The Best Not Fighting The Best"
September 14th
Caleb Plant: More Than Just Hype Is Needed To Become A Superstar
September 16th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend