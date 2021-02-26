Listen Now:  
PBC On Fox Saturday Preview: Dirrell Vs Davis
Posted on 02/26/2021

By: Sean Crose

Let’s face it – all eyes this Saturday night will be on Canelo Alvarez as he does what a fighter in his position is supposed to do, and that’s keep active. Those who have no interest in checking out the fight on DAZN, however, will be able to watch Fox’ latest PBC broadcast, which will pit 33-2 super middleweight Anthony Dirrell against the 15-2-0 Kyrone Davis in a scheduled 12 rounder at LA’s Shrine Exhibition Center.

Dirrell, the two-time WBC super middleweight champion, was last in action way back in September of 2019, when he was knocked out in the ninth round by David Benevidez while defending his WBC title. The largely unknown Davis, on the other hand, last fought in January of 2020, when he knocked out the 7-2 Antonio Todd in the fourth.

The rising welterweight Jesus Ramos will also be on Saturday’s card. The 14-0 fighter will be taking on the 24-2 Jesus Bojorquez in a scheduled 10 round affair. The 14-0 Ramos, who has won all but one fight by knockout, was last in the ring back in September when he retired Naim Nelson in the fourth round. Bojorquez was last in action back in February of 2020, when he retired Jose Araiza in the fourth.

The 7-0 welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr will appear on Saturday’s card as well. His opponent will be the 10-3-1 Noe Lopez in a scheduled eight rounder. The eighteen year old Mielnicki was last in action back in December when he decisioned Steven Pulluaim. Lopez was last seen dropping a unanimous decision last November to Joseph Francisco.

The Dirrell-Davis card will start at 8PM eastern time on Fox tomorrow night. Before that, a preliminary card will be aired on FS1 starting at 7PM eastern time featuring the 19-0 super lightweight Michael Rivera. He’ll be taking on the 13-4 Anthony Raices in a scheduled ten rounder. Rivera was last seen besting Ladarius Miller by unanimous decision in October. Raices was last in action back in March of 2019, when he stopped Andres Navarro in the fifth round.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY