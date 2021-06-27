PBC On Fox Sunday Night Results: Morrell KO’s Cazares In First

By: Sean Crose

Boxing was broadcast live on Fox’ flagship channel Sunday, as the PBC offered a card highlighted by supper middleweights David Morrell and Mario Cazares battling for a WBA belt. First up, however, the 15-0 junior welterweight Omar Suarez squared off against the 21-5 All Rivera in a scheduled 10 rounder.

This was a terrific back and fourth fight with each man tossing serious leather and landing effectively. Juarez may have entered the ring as the man to keep an eye on, But Rivera gave as good as he got, even dropping Juarez in the ninth. This, frankly, was the kind of bout that would turn a young viewer into a lifelong fan. Needless to say, River walked out the winner via majority decision.

Next up, the 11-0 Efetobor Apochi faced the 13-0 Brandon Glanton in a scheduled 10 round cruiserweight clash. This was an all around terrific fight. Apochi was the more lauded of the two undefeated cruisers, but someone clearly forgot to tell that to Glanton, who showed up determined to win. Indeed, after ten rounds of trading heavy leather, it was Glanton who walked out with a split decision win. It was some kind of fight.