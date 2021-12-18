Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

PBC On Fox Results: Morrell Jr. Stops Alantez Fox; Valenzuela Stops Dulay; Puello Decisions Owens

Posted on 12/18/2021

By: Sean Crose

Boxing returned to the The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday thanks to a PBC card that aired live on Fox. The opening bout was a scheduled 10 round super lightweight affair between the 13-2 VeShawn Owens and the 19-0 Alberto Puello. The first saw Puello maintaining range. Owens received an accidental cut in the second, but managed to fight gamely in the third. The fourth and fifth had Puello landing well while Owens moved forward bravely. By the sixth it was clear Puello was simply the better of the two fighters.

The seventh, eighth and ninth saw Puello seeming to continue to dominate. The tenth saw Owens going for broke. Puello was game, too, though, unwilling to let his chance to shine on national television slip by. Needless to say, it was Puello who walked out of the ring with a well deserved UD win.

Next up, the 10-0 Jose Valenzuela battled the 14-2 Austin Dulay in a scheduled ten round lightweight battle. Valenzuela went right to work in the first. Meanwhile, Puello landed well himself and flicked out an impressive jab. Still, it was Valenzuela’s strong punching and aggressiveness that told the tale, so much so that Dulay hit the mat. The the man’s credit, however, he got to his feel and fought gamely…only to go down again. He got up, but was sent down yet a third time, though the man didn’t look particularly hurt.

Both men blasted away in the second, though Valencia’s ability to land exceedingly well a la a prime Thomas Hearns put Dulay down again, though once again the man got to his feet and fought on. Indeed, Dulay had a stronger third. It was of no consequence. The ring doctor took a look at Dulay at the start of the fourth, and the fight was stopped.

It was time for the main event. The 5-0 David Morrell Jr took on the 28-2-1 Alantez Fox in a scheduled 10 round super middleweight affair. Fox tried to hit and run to some effect in the first. Still, Morrell was able to catch his man at the end of the round and unload. The second saw Morrell fight aggressively and land well, though Fox had his moments of keeping his opponent at bay. Still, it looked at times like Fox was trying to hold on for dear life.

Morrell continued to land clean on his man in the third, catching Fox hard on the ropes in the final minute of the round. In the fourth, Fox looked like he was simply trying to survive. He slipped on the canvas once, and seemed to awkwardly bounce about. He never launched an effective attack or defensive strategy. The fight was wisely stopped before the round’s end.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Terence Crawford Makes His Case To Become IBF Mandatory To Face Errol Spence Jr.
December 12th
Oleksandr Usyk Willing To Move Down To Face Canelo Alvarez: "I Can Fight Him At Cruiserweight"
December 12th
Kenny Porter Dives Deeper Into Shawn Porter's Loss To Terence Crawford
December 15th
Jaron Ennis Believes He's "Bigger, Faster, Stronger, Smarter" Then Errol Spence Jr.
December 14th
Boxing May Be Removed From Olympics
December 14th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend