PBC On Fox Recap: Vito Mielnicki Jr And Jesus Ramos Score TKO Victories,

By: Sean Crose

The 7-0 welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr appeared on Saturday’s PBC card from LA’s Shrine Exhibition Center. His opponent in a scheduled eight round bout was the 10-3-1 Noe Lopez. Mielnicki kept cool in the first, then dropped Lopez in the second. Lopez got up before the ten count and appeared no worse for wear. Still Mielnicki piled it on in the third, causing the referee to wisely stop the fight.

Rising welterweight Jesus Ramos was also on Saturday’s card. The 14-0 fighter faced the 24-2 Jesus Bojorquez in a scheduled 10 round affair. Ramos landed well and controlled the tempo of the first. A thunderous shot dropped Bojorquez in the second. Bojorquez gamely got to his feet, but Ramos went in to finish things, which he did seconds later when the referee stopped the bout.