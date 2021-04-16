PBC On Fox Preview: Tony Harrison Vs Bryant Perrella;

By: Sean Crose

PBC returns to LA’s Shrine Exposition Center on Saturday to present former super welterweight titlist Tony Harrison, 28-3, as he goes up against the 17-3 Bryant Perrella in a scheduled 12 rounder. Fox will begin broadcasting the PBC card at 8 PM eastern standard time. Harrison, who stunned Jermell Charlo for his WBC belt back in 2018, will be fighting for the first time without his father in his corner. The elder Harrison, who died of Covid last year, is being replaced by Harrison’s brother. While it’s true Harrison no longer has his title – Charlo won the belt back by knockout in 2019 – Harrison is looking to come back in style.

The southpaw Perrella was also stopped in his last bout – Abel Ramos defeated him last year in the final seconds of the final round of a fight Perrella was winning – which means, like Harrison, he’s in big need of a win. Were he to top Harrison on Saturday, Perrella would surely become one of the bigger names in the super welterweight division. The Florida based fighter is trained by none other than Roy Jones and is now moving up from welterweight to the super welterweight division.

Rising super lightweight Omar Juarez will also appear on Saturday’s televised card. The 10-0 Texan will be facing the 21-2-0 Elias Damian Araujo in a scheduled 10 round affair. Juarez was last in the ring back in December when he knocked out Raul Chirino in the first. Araujo, who hasn’t been in the ring since late 2019, was last seen winning an 8 round unanimous decision against Javier Vazquez Cabrera in December of that year. At just 21 years of age, Juarez is looking to continue on his climb up the ranks. Araujo, of course, hopes to upturn the applecart.

Undefeated welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr, 8-0, will appear on Saturday’s card, as well. He’ll be facing the 6-2-0 James Martin in a scheduled 8 round affair. Mielnicki was last in action in February, when he earned an impressive stoppage win over Noe Alejandro Lopez. Martin is coming off UD loss to Xander Zayas that same month. New Jersey native Mielnicki is only 18 years old, and looks perhaps even younger. He’s been showing off an impressive skill set, however, so it will be interesting to see how his career progresses. With that in mind, Martin will come in clearly looking to return to his winning ways.