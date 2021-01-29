PBC On Fox Preview: Plant Versus Truax

By: Sean Crose

Boxing returns to Fox on Saturday night as IBF super middleweight titlist Caleb Plant takes on the popular veteran Caleb Truax in defense of his championship belt. The PBC, the force behind the fight, is making a big deal out of the 20–0 Plant, even going so far as to run an advertisement during an NFL divisional championship game referring to him as boxing’s next big thing. While that might not be entirely true, Plant is nothing if not a skilled champion with a colorful personality – two winning traits if one wants to grow in popularity. The 31-4-2 Truax, on the other hand, is looking to disrupt the apple cart in this scheduled 12 rounder from LA’s Shrine Exhibition Center.

Although not a knockout artist by any stretch of the imagination, Plant has shown some power in his last two outings, stopping Vincent Feigenbutz in ten last February after stopping the previously undefeated Mike Lee in three on the Manny Pacquiao-Keith Thurman undercard. Holding a title in a red hot division means potential opponents are fellow titlists David Benevidez and pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez. Saturday will mark Plant’s third title defense since he won the IBF belt from Jose Uzcategui in January of 2019.

As for Minnesota’s Truax, this will be the fighter’s attempt to regain a world title in a career that’s spanned close to fifteen years. He was stopped by Daniel Jacobs in 2015 during his quest for the WBA middleweight strap, then won and lost the IBF super middleweight title in fights to James DeGale back in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Truax’ last fight was in January of last year when he bested David Basajjamivule by majority decision. At 37, Truax isn’t getting any younger. Should he upset the 28 year old Plant, however, the veteran fighter will find himself the toast of boxing.

Heavyweight Michael Coffie will also appear on Saturday’s Fox card, as he takes on Darmani Rock in a scheduled 10 rounder. The 11-0 Coffie was last seen stopping Joey Abell in the second round last November. The 17-0 Rock was lost spotted retiring Lorenzo Smith way back in 2019. Lastly, 11-0 middleweight Joey Spencer will appear on Saturday’s card as he takes on the 14-3-1 Isiah Seldon in a scheduled 8 rounder. “The action begins,” as they say, at 8 PM Saturday on Fox, the PBC card wrapping up what’s essentially been a sluggish January for the sport of boxing.