PBC On Fox Preview: Erislandy Lara Vs Thomas Lamanna; Isaac Avelar VS Eduardo Ramirez

Posted on 05/01/2021

By: Sean Crose

Before tonight’s pay per view card that’s being hosted by Fox and PBC can commence, there’s a couple of fights to be viewed live via regular Fox on basic cable. The UFC has done well using this format (presenting a regular show on basic cable to entice viewers to purchase the pay per view set to air immediately after). The regular Fox card tonight will begin airing at 7 PM eastern time and will feature Erislandy Lara as he faces Thomas Lamanna in a scheduled 12 round middleweight affair for one of the WBAs titles.

Lara, 27-3-3, who not so long ago was regarded as one of the best fighters on the planet (he could easily have earned the decision win that was awarded to Canelo Alvarez after their exceedingly close match back in 2014) is now fighting as a middleweight. The Cuban immigrant’s last bout was a unanimous decision victory over Greg Vendetti back in September. As for Lamanna, 30-4-1, the fighter with the notable nickname of “Cornflake” is coming off a TKO win over widely unknown Juan Gonzalez this past January.

The 24-2-3 featherweight Eduardo Ramirez will also be on the regular Fox card. He’ll be facing the 17-2-0 Isaac Avelar in a scheduled 12 rounder for an interim WBA title. Ramirez was last seen impressively stopping Miguel Flores last December. Avelar, on the other hand, was last spotted earning himself a unanimous decision win over Sakaria Lukas on the same card that Ramirez stopped Flores. The Fox card, like the Fox pay per view card a few hours later, will be aired live from Carson, California.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY