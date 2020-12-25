PBC On Fox Preview: David Morrell Jr-Mike Gavronski, James Kirkland-Juan Macias Montiel-Jesus Ramos vs Naim Nelson.

By: Sean Crose

He may only be 3-0, but 22 year old David Morell has already won the WBA super middleweight interim title. Now he’ll be fighting the 26-3-1 Mike Gavronski for the WBA’s Super Middleweight title (the WBA loves its titles) at LA’s Shrine Exposition Center Saturday night in a PBC on Fox broadcast. Morrell was last seen in the ring this past August when he bested the undefeated Lennox Allen by Unanimous Decision. Gavronski was last in action in September of 2019 when he knocked out Tommy Hughes in six. The Morrell-Gavronski match is a scheduled 12 rounder.

The once ferocious James Kirkland also returns to the ring on Saturday. The man has only fought twice since getting brutally knocked out by Canelo Alvarez in 2015, winning on both occasions. Now, at 36 years of age, the 34-2 Texan will be facing the 21-4-2 Juan Macias Montiel, who was last seen in the ring fighting Hugo Centeno Junior to a draw in late 2019. The fight will be a scheduled ten round affair at middleweight.

Montiel-Jesus Ramos will be on the card as well Saturday night. The 13-0 welterweight will be battling the 14-4 Naim Nelson in a scheduled 10 round affair. Ramos was last in the ring last September when he knocked out Esteban Garcia in the second round. Nelson last fought in September of 2019 when he bested Roy McGill via unanimous decision

The card begins at 8:00 PM eastern time on Saturday.