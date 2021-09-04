Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Oscar Valdez Pretty Much Gets A Pass For Testing Positive For A Banned Substance

Posted on 09/04/2021

By: Sean Crose

One of the big problems in today’s world is that people are way too sure of their opinions. Go on Twitter, or any other social media site, and it quickly becomes obvious that no one asks themselves if their points of view might actually be wrong. This leads to everyone thinking their opinion is the final word on a matter, while self-reflection goes completely out of style. As a writer – particularly a fight writer – it’s very hard to buck this trend. Fans, after all, tend to have their favorite promotional outlets, networks, etc. The same goes for journalists. Questioning yourself is seen as weak, while intransigence is seen as a sign of strength.

With that in mind, there are certain things that simply stand as facts. We can choose whether or not we want to believe those facts, but that doesn’t make them any less true. Which brings us to the case of Oscar Valdez. The WBC junior lightweight champ tested positive for the banned substance phentermine in both A and B samples given to VADA. Still, his September 10th bout against Robson Conceicao is still on, and the WBC is letting him hold on to his title, as well. Valdez is claiming he didn’t know he was ingesting a banned substance. Maybe he didn’t, or maybe he did. There’s no way of knowing, even though it’s really easy to judge.

The larger question, however, is this:

Does anyone in power care that Valdez took a banned substance, intentionally or not?

One might argue the judgement of authorities should not be based on the ethical decisions of the fighter, but simply on whether or not that fighter broke the rules. This is not a court of law or a theological argument. In other words, the morality of Valdez isn’t at issue here. What’s at issue is the fact the fighter may have given himself an edge by taking something he shouldn’t have. When it comes to the fight business, that’s a very serious thing, whether the powers that be accept it or not. The sport lost another athlete this past week when eighteen year old Jeanette Zacarias Zapata died from injuries received in the ring. The point? That boxing is an extremely dangerous sport and should be treated as such.

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe Athletic Commission, under whose jurisdiction the Valdez-Conceicao bout will be held, apparently doesn’t recognize VADA’s list of banned substances – at least not in it’s entirety – opting instead to recognize WADA, which doesn’t have a problem with a boxer ingesting phentermine in the leadup to a fight. Likewise, the WBC has come to the conclusion that what Valdez did isn’t all that big a deal…it gave the fighter probation rather than a firmer punishment. Plus, the WBC has made it clear it believes Valdez is a good guy.

Here’s a fact worth remembering: When inconsistency and moral judgements combine in boxing, the look is never good.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Abel Sanchez Believes Andy Ruiz Jr. Stands No Chance Against Deontay Wilder: "He'll Be Sleeping"
August 31st
Errol Spence Jr.: “It's Freaking Manny Pacquiao, I Drop Out Of A Fight With Him Two Weeks Before? That Don't Make Sense”
August 26th
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic Believes Jake Paul Should Be Taken Seriously: "He Trains Hard"
August 29th
Josh Taylor: “I sparred Yordenis Ugas it went very well, Dropped Him, I’m Pretty Confident If That Fight Came Around”
September 1st
Caleb Plant: “I’ll Beat David Benavidez, I’ll Beat [Jermall] Charlo And I’ll Be Crowned One Of The Greatest Fighters Of This Era”
September 2nd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend