Oscar De La Hoya On Ryan Garcia: 2024 “Could Be A Big Year For Ryan”

By: Sean Crose

“Ryan Garcia I believe wants to come back in March,” Oscar De La Hoya said in an interview recently posted by Fight Hub. “I think that’s ideal…it could be a big year for Ryan.” And one of those figures who might help make 2024 be a big year for Garcia is one Rolly Romero, the current WBA lightweight champion. “He’s expressed a lot of interest in fighting Rolly,” De La Hoya said of Garcia. “If that’s the fight we have to negotiate so be it.” After being stopped by Gervonta Davis in 2022, Romero went on to win his WBA title belt by stopping Ismael Barroso earlier this year.

Garcia, of course, has been defeated by Davis himself, getting knocked out by the fighter known as “Tank” back in April. Since that time the popular Californian has faced Oscar Durate, who he knocked out around two weeks ago at Houston’s Toyota Center. With all this being said, both Garcia and De La Hoya also expressed interest in facing WBC junior welterweight king Devin Haney after Haney’s extraordinary win over Regis Prograis last weekend in San Francisco. “Haney is Good no doubt,” Garcia claimed, “but I know him all to well and I will beat him. Good stuff tonight congrats but this year we are going to run it!!!”

De La Hoya also went public, claiming he wanted Garcia to meet Haney in the ring. “I’m going to push for @RyanGarcia vs @Realdevinhaney,” he stated, “let’s go!!!!” With that in mind, Haney himself expressed interest in making the fight happen, adding that he’s been after Garcia for years. The bottom line? That a fighter as popular as Garcia has many possible opponents available, even if that fighter has been recently defeated, as Garcia has. Indeed, Garcia’s social media presence, good looks, and exciting ring style make him a lucrative option for any top combatant in his general weight class.

Sure enough, De La Hoya posted the following on Sunday: “As @RyanGarcia promoter the big fight is @Realdevinhaney next. Who wants to see it? Or @ShakurStevenson next.” He then on Monday posted a poll asking if fans wanted his fighter to face Haney next, or Shakur Stevenson (Haney won the poll). Throw in the fact there had been talk of Garcia facing fellow power puncher Teofimo Lopez and there’s little doubt that, in spite of his loss to Davis, Garcia remains one of the most notable fighters on the planet, one who can bring in the eyeballs and dollars all fighters hope to attain.

*Image: Golden Boy Promotions