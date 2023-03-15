Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Oscar De La Hoya: It Seems Canelo Is “Regressing In Terms Of Picking Opponents”

Posted on 03/15/2023

By: Sean Crose

“I think it’s great that Canelo Alvarez is going back to his roots,” Oscar De La Hoya says in a recent Fight Hub video. “I think it’s special. I think it’s a great thing.” While he may seem happy that former protégé Canelo will be fighting a homecoming bout in Mexico this spring, De La Hoya makes it clear in the video that he’s unimpressed with Canelo’s choice of opponent, John Ryder. “In terms of opposition,” says De La Hoya, “I’m not sure exactly what direction he wants to go.”

While there’s no doubt Hall of Famer De La Hoya knows Canelo quite well, (having been Canelo’s promoter) he’s clearly unafraid of criticizing his former fighter. “It seems like he’s regressing inside the ring,” he says of Canelo, “he’s regressing in terms of picking opponents. He’s fighting all these British fighters, but it does nothing for his legacy. I don’t know whose fault that is.” While it’s true, Canelo has fought his share of Englishmen, such as Amir Khan, Callum Smith, and Bill Joe Saunders, the future Hall of Famer has also recently battled the likes of Dmitry Bivol, Caleb Plant, and arch rival Gennady Golovkin respectively.

Still, De La Hoya indicates in the Fight Hub video that he feels Canelo can face more quality opposition. “I don’t want to mention anything,” he says, “but I think Canelo should really analyze carefully who he wants to fight next, whether it’s Bivol, whether it’s Mungia (who, by they way, De La Hoya happens to promote), but he has to step up and fight the tough opposition, the tough guys, the guys who are out there who can give him a fight. It’s not the John Ryders of the world.”

As for De La Hoya himself, the man has his hands full at the moment promoting what is likely the biggest fight in years – Gervonta Davis’ upcoming throwdown with De La Hoya’s own fighter, Ryan Garcia. Indeed, Davis-Garcia represents something of a changing of the guard in boxing, as a new generation readies itself to take the figurative wheel. Still, until proven otherwise, Canelo remains one of the biggest names in the entire fight game.

For his own part, De La Hoya was unquestionably a fighter who took on one challenge after another throughout his career inside the ring. There’s a reason why De La Hoya himself was one of the sport’s biggest names for years. The question, of course, is whether his criticism of Canelo is objective or based on his own falling out with his former protégé.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Gervonta Davis Apologizes For Showing Up Late To Press Conference. "That Was Very Unprofessional Of Me"
March 8th
Tyson Fury To Oleksandr Usyk: "You And Your Team Are Worth 30%. You Either Take It Or Leave It"
March 10th
Oleksandr Usyk's Promoter On Tyson Fury: "Our Impression Is That He Doesn't Want To Fight"
March 14th
"You’re Going To Wake Up In The Hospital." Ryan Garcia Jabs At Tank Davis During LA Press Conference
March 9th
Oleksander Usyk Tells Tyson Fury To "Stop Whining and Ducking" As Negotiations Drag On
March 13th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend