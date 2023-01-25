Oscar De La Hoya Believes Ryan Garcia – Gervonta Davis Will Be Announced “In The Next Few Days”

By: Sean Crose

Hall of Fame fighter and Golden Boy Promotions honcho Oscar De La Hoya told FightHub’s Marcos Villegas that he believes an announcement for the highly anticipated Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight will come “in the next few days.” If true, that’s big news for fans, extremely big news. It’s been said for some time that the young, undefeated, hard hitting and very popular fighters are due to square off on April 15th. De La Hoya, who happens to be Garcia’s promoter, asserted to the Villegas that the fight truly is on the verge of being signed. “It’s not official yet,” said De La Hoya. “Will it get done? Yes it’s going to get done.”

Indeed, De La Hoya claimed that the wheels of the major promotion have already begun to move, even though the contract is yet to be signed. “Ryans’ in camp already,” said De La Hoya. “He’s out there in Miami, and Gervonta, he’s a beast, he’s out there training already.” If public comments count for anything, it’s clear both Davis and Garcia are eager to throw down. As for the bout not being signed yet, De La Hoya says: “I don’t want to get into it – it’s a lot of little details, but they’re minor, they’re just minor.

And when does De La Hoya think the signatures will finally appear on paper? “I think in the next few days,” he says. “Next few days, we’re coming out with the official announcement.” De La Hoya then goes on to discuss possible locations for the fight. “The front runners are MGM and T Mobile (both in Las Vegas),” he says. “I do love the MGM, but the T Mobile has more seats where you can fit more people.” On the surface of things, at least, De La Hoya comes across as being quite confident. “I strongly feel that this fight here will just blow it out of the water.”

And the reason for negotiations going slowly? “It’s a very complex deal – very, very complex,” he says. “It take a lot of hours, a lot of negotiations back and forth.” De La Hoya rightfully feels that a Garcia-Davis fight will be a notable event. In a boxing world where major fights seem NOT to happen as much as they do, the fanbase could truly use a boost. “This fight here is that important,” says De La Hoya. “April 15th is going to make history and beyond.”