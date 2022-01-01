Listen Now:  
Ortiz-Martin Undercard Preview

Posted on 01/01/2022

By: Sean Crose

Frank Sanchez will be on tonight’s Luis Ortiz-Charles Martin undercard facing fellow heavyweight Christian Hammer in a scheduled 10 rounder. The 19-0 Sanchez last saw action in October when he bested Efe Ajagba via unanimous decision. As for Hammer, the 26-8-0 German fighter – by way of Romania – last saw action in October when he was topped by Tommy Fury in 5.

Jonathan Rice, 14-6-1, is also set for a ten round heavyweight affair on Saturday, as well. His opponent will be the 12-1 Michael Coffie. Rice’s last fight was in July when he fought – wait for it – Coffie, who he stopped in 10. With that in mind, the rematch should be interesting.

Veteran Gerald Washington will making an appearance on Saturday, as well, as he puts his 20-4-1 record on the line against 14-1 fellow heavy Ali Demirezen in a scheduled 10 round contest. Washington last saw action early in 2020 when Charles Martin stopped him in 6. As for Demirezen, the German – by way of Turkey – fighter was last seen in March stopping Nikola Milacic in 2.

