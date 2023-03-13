Listen Now:  
Oleksander Usyk Tells Tyson Fury To “Stop Whining and Ducking” As Negotiations Drag On

Posted on 03/13/2023

By: Sean Crose

“Usyk’s people are talking about rematch clauses and all that bollocks. Here’s one to up the ante,” WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said to WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk (via a video posted to social media on Monday), “how about there is no f—–g rematch clause for both of us? Let’s up the ante completely. Never worry about what’s in the future and how many dollars you can get after you’ve been defeated. Worry about the fight, April 29, no rematch clause, the winner takes the glory, the loser goes home with his d–k in his hand. How about that? Agree to that you f—–g b—h.”

Hard though it may be to believe, there still appear to be more wrinkles that need ironing before the much hoped for undisputed heavyweight championship battle between Fury and Usyk finally comes to fruition. Although the world was informed last week that both sides had agreed to a contract, that appears not to be the case. Suffice to say, Usyk took to social media himself on Monday with a response to Fury. “Greedy belly,” he says in slightly broken English as he looks straight at the camera, “rematch clause come from your side, not mine. Stop whining and ducking be a man. Sign the contract or vacate the belt. I need undisputed and not to play your stupid games.”

What’s more, Usyk’s own promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, now doesn’t believe the fight is going to be made after all. “As soon as Usyk accepts a no rematch clause,” Krassyuk tells talkSport, “there will still be searching for another thing to find and pull out the fight.”

Last week Fury made a video demanding that Usyk accept the lower end of a 70/30 cut in order for the fight to happen. Usyk subsequently surprised a lot of people by accepting the offer. “He bluffed and Usyk called his bluff,” Krassyuk says . “This is 100 per cent. He didn’t expect Usyk to accept 70/30.” Indeed, Krassyuk, like his fighter, clearly thinks Fury is avoiding a matchup between the two.

“It’s all about nothing,” he says of Fury’s latest social media post. “He’s not prepared and scared to fight. He will try to find a way to avoid Usyk for as long as possible.” Here’s hoping that’s not the case. Fury, after all, is a master of mind games. Besides, there’s really no legitimate reason in the world why this fight shouldn’t go down.

