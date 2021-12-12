Listen Now:  
Nonito Donaire Knocks Out Reymart Gaballo With Body Blow

Posted on 12/12/2021

By: Sean Crose

A rejuvenated Nonito Donaire returned to the ring Saturday night with a scheduled 12 round defense of the WBC bantamweight title he won from Nordine Oubaali last May. The 41-6 Donaire’s opponent was undefeated fellow Filipino, Reymart Gaballo, 24-0. The bout was the main event of a Showtime card broadcast live from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The opening round was an exciting affair. Gaballo was confident and aggressive. Donaire, on the other hand, was patient and landed well. Both men were jumpy and cautious in the second, though Donaire got his man on the ropes at one point and landed well. Gaballo landed very effectively in the first minute of the third. Still, he remained cautious lest he set himself up to fail. Donaire employed his patience and experience to good effect in the fourth. Indeed, the final seconds of the round saw Donaire put down – and finish – his opponent with a missile of a body shot.

