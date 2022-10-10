“New Beginnings” Card Features Rising And Established New York Fighters

By: Sean Crose

This Thursday, October, 13th, some of the more notable members of New York’s boxing community will ply their trade smack in the middle of Times Square. “New Beginnings,” a Boxing Insider promoted card, is set to go down at the Sony Theater in Midtown later this week and will feature the return of Heather “The Heat” Hardy in the main event, as the popular former world titlist takes on Calista Silgado in a scheduled six round affair. Hardy, who once held the WBO world featherweight title, has been out of the ring for close to a year and a half (pandemics and a injuries will do that to a fighter) and is hoping to impress in front of a home town crowd.

Brooklyn based Ukrainian welterweight Ivan Golub will also appear on Thursday’s card. The 20-1 fighter will do battle with the 15-3 Wesley Tucker in a scheduled 10 rounder. Golub is on what can only be described as an extended winning streak, suffering his sole defeat 5 years and 7 fights ago. Like Hardy, Golub will be slipping between the ropes on Thursday for the first time in well over a year.

Nadim Salloum, the colorful 10-1 Lebanese super middleweight will be fighting Thursday as well, squaring off against the 4-0 Leandro Capozucco in a bout scheduled for 6. Salloum, who travelled from his native country to Mexico City to Los Angeles before landing in New York has a huge Lebanese following and a winning personality. He could expand his fan base exponentially should he continue to keep busy and keep winning.

The same can be said for undefeated 7-0 flyweight Andy Dominguez. Having already fought 3 times in 2022, the 24 year old has certainly been making the most of a professional career that started in 2020. Dominguez, who has stopped his last three opponents within distance, is originally from Mexico City, but now fights out of Las Vegas while living in New York. His opponent on Thursday will be the 7-1-0 Ricardo Caraballo. Their bout is scheduled for 8 rounds. In total, “New Beginnings” will feature five professional contests.