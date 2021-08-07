Nasty Accidental Head Butt Ends Eimantas Stanionis-Luis Collazo Bout. Fight Ruled A No Decision.

By: Sean Crose

Lithuania’s 13-0 welterweight Eimantas Stanionis squared off against popular 39-8 vet Luis Collazo at the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota Saturday night in the main event of a PBC on Fox card. Stanionis came out with his high guard and immediately began pursuing his man. At forty years of age, however, Collazo tried to make something happen by tossing combinations. Most, however, did not land effectively in the opening round.

Stanionis continued to stalk his man in the second. Plus, his punches were clearly starting to impact Collazo. Collazo, however, wasn’t a man to give. By the third, the fight had developed into a pattern – Collazo fired away while Stanionis remained patient, hitting hard when he threw. Without doubt, the Brooklyn native took the third from Stanionis. A brutal clash of heads in the fourth put a stop to the action. Unfortunately, the butt was damaging enough to stop the fight. The battle was ruled a no decision.