Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Naoya Inoue To Fight Stephen Fulton In Japan On May 7th

Posted on 03/06/2023

By: Sean Crose

This is a good one.

Former undisputed bantamweight titlist Naoya Inoue will be facing WBC and WBO super bantamweight titlist Stephen Fulton on May 7th in Japan. Credit both fighters for taking this bout. Why? Because it’s a terrible risk for each man. Inoue is called the Monster for a reason, but he’s moving up in weight to face Fulton. Will his power carry over? If not he may be in some big trouble, for Fulton is an excellent fighter to begin with. As for Fulton, it shows a lot of guts to see the guy willing to square off with Inoue in Inoue’s homeland.

Photo: Top Rank

At 29 years of age, Inoue was ranked by Boxing Insider as being 2022’s Fighter of the Year. Indeed, the 24-0 fighter has stopped all but three of his opponents within the distance. Throw in sublime footwork and thunderous punching power and it’s clear why the man sits near the top of contemporary boxing’s heap. With world titles in three separate divisions, Inoue will occupy rarefied airspace should he best Fulton this spring in his homeland. Even in an era of many weight classes, to hold world titles in four divisions is a unique and special feat.

The 28 year old Fulton, on the other hand, makes up for what he lacks in power with an extremely impressive ring IQ. The fact that he only has 8 knockouts to his resume should not give anyone the wrong idea. His last two fights were victories over top opponents Daniel Roman and Branden Figueroa respectively. The fact that he’s going all the way across the world to fight someone as highly regarded as Inoue shows just how confident the Philly fighter is of his skill set. It seems the term “tuneup fight” doesn’t exist for the man who goes be “Cool Boy Steph.”

Again, this is a good one.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Jarrett Hurd Stopped By Armando Resendiz
March 4th
Manny Pacquiao May Emerge From Retirement To Face Conor Benn
March 3rd
Ring Masters Championships: The Road To The Garden 2023
February 1st
Will Jake Paul Learn From Defeat?
February 28th
Devin Haney: "The Safe Bet Would Be Tank, But You Can't Count Ryan Out"
March 1st

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend